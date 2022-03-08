Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the January 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Shares of TALO stock opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $19.64.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 51,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $559,381.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 6,784,531 shares of company stock worth $63,581,038 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,759,000 after purchasing an additional 528,762 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 2,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Talos Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.