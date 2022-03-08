Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 172,439 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.30% of Tapestry worth $30,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter worth $40,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 40.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4,861.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,927 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth $113,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average is $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

TPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Argus raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

