TD Securities Cuts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$115.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$115.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 52.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$127.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.70.

DOO stock traded down C$0.80 on Tuesday, reaching C$75.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,202. The firm has a market cap of C$6.16 billion and a PE ratio of 7.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$99.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$107.32. BRP has a 12-month low of C$73.74 and a 12-month high of C$129.98.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

