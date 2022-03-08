TD Securities Cuts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$115.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$115.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 52.99% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$127.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.70.
DOO stock traded down C$0.80 on Tuesday, reaching C$75.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,202. The firm has a market cap of C$6.16 billion and a PE ratio of 7.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$99.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$107.32. BRP has a 12-month low of C$73.74 and a 12-month high of C$129.98.
Get Rating)
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.
Read More
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.