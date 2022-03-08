TD Securities Lowers Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$210.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$220.00 to C$210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CJT. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$240.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$222.18.

Shares of Cargojet stock traded down C$3.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$149.52. 179,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$175.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$183.83. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$144.14 and a 52-week high of C$214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

