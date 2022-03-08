Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at TD Securities

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 price objective on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$35.00 target price (down previously from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.05.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$50.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$21.86 and a 52 week high of C$53.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.84 billion and a PE ratio of 9.33.

3 Stocks Set to Double
About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.