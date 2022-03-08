Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at TD Securities

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 price objective on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$35.00 target price (down previously from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.05.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$50.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$21.86 and a 52 week high of C$53.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.84 billion and a PE ratio of 9.33.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

