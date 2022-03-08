TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.54

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.54 and last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 1505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TIXT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 171.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,955,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,437 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 177.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,671,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,257 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 24.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,587,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,723 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 609.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 48.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,101,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,888 shares in the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

