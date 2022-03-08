Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.650-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.67 billion-$5.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.59 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPX. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.22.

TPX stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.13. 223,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,075,304. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.56.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,788,000 after buying an additional 107,381 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 70,285 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after buying an additional 39,147 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after buying an additional 35,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

