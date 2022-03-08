TerraCredit 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $56,463.00 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. Over the last week, TerraCredit has traded flat against the US dollar. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $360,577.46 and approximately $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraCredit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

