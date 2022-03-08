Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $164.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.04 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.64.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.