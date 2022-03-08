The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Short Interest Up 35.9% in February

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,500 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the January 31st total of 271,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 169,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
NTB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average of $37.14. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $41.69.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.75 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.
NTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,560,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,586,000 after acquiring an additional 17,657 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,371,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,215,000 after purchasing an additional 264,862 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,370,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.
