The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Short Interest Up 35.9% in February

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,500 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the January 31st total of 271,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 169,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NTB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average of $37.14. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $41.69.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.75 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.99%.

NTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,560,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,586,000 after acquiring an additional 17,657 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,371,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,215,000 after purchasing an additional 264,862 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,370,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

