The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,827 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 17,594 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beauty Health by 633.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 364,248 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,182,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKIN stock opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The Beauty Health Company has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a current ratio of 13.09.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKIN. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

