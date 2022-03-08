The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Position Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.9% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $145.49 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $138.61 and a twelve month high of $196.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.11, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.99.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $154.00.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

