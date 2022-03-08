The Gap, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for GAP in a report released on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GAP’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get GAP alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPS. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $14.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35. GAP has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.36.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.23%. GAP’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in GAP by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 261,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 192,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,061,000 after purchasing an additional 190,085 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 25.4% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,718,000 after purchasing an additional 666,301 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in GAP by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAP (Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.