The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS HINOY opened at $92.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.30. Hino Motors has a 52-week low of $75.69 and a 52-week high of $99.25.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. Hino Motors had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.45%.

Hino Motors, Ltd. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of trucks and buses. The company products include trucks, bus chassis, diesel engines, light-commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, various types of engines and spare parts. It also offers HINO300 series, HINO500 series and HINO700 series trucks; hybrid HINO300 series, hybrid touring coach, hybrid low-floor buses, touring coach, low-floor buses, industrial engine E13C-TI and industrial engine J08C-T.

