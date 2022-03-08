The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS HINOY opened at $92.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.30. Hino Motors has a 52-week low of $75.69 and a 52-week high of $99.25.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. Hino Motors had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.45%.

Hino Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hino Motors, Ltd. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of trucks and buses. The company products include trucks, bus chassis, diesel engines, light-commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, various types of engines and spare parts. It also offers HINO300 series, HINO500 series and HINO700 series trucks; hybrid HINO300 series, hybrid touring coach, hybrid low-floor buses, touring coach, low-floor buses, industrial engine E13C-TI and industrial engine J08C-T.

