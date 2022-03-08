The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Position Raised by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after buying an additional 3,097,989 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,639,000 after buying an additional 1,438,284 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 10,858.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 940,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,643,000 after buying an additional 932,299 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,433,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 451.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 943,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,745,000 after buying an additional 772,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.20. 200,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,171,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.41. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

About Kraft Heinz (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.