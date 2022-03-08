The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kroger in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.39.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $57.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Kroger has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $62.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $1,049,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $721,000. Invst LLC grew its position in Kroger by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Kroger by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

