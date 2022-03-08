The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) VP Todd A. Foley Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KR stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.63. 623,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,166,752. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.97. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $62.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Invst LLC grew its position in Kroger by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.39.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

