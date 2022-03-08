The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-$460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.06 million.

Shares of PNTG traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.22. 1,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,286. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $462.76 million, a P/E ratio of 194.50 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $58.21.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNTG. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Pennant Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,142,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,607,000 after acquiring an additional 148,342 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

