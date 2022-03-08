The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.57. The PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings per share of $4.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $14.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $14.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $16.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 192.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after buying an additional 44,943 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $178.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $168.44 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.84 and a 200 day moving average of $202.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

