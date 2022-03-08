The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.3% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $62,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.28. 444,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,860,225. The firm has a market cap of $358.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $125.32 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.91.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

