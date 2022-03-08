The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Insider Sells $506,025.00 in Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Southern stock opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average of $65.13. The firm has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.53 and a 1-year high of $69.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

