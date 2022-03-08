The Toronto-Dominion Bank to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.32.

NYSE TD opened at $75.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $137.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753,156 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,308,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,922,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,835,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,059 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.34%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

