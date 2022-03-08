The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Plans $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

Travelers Companies has increased its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Travelers Companies has a payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $14.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $169.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.31. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.69. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $174.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $1,670,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 448,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.93.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

