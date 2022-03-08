Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Trading Up 25.9%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Rating) shares were up 25.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 114,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 200,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$202.20 million and a P/E ratio of -20.77.

Get Thor Explorations alerts:

Thor Explorations Company Profile (CVE:THX)

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.