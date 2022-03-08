Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Trading Up 25.9%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Rating) shares were up 25.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 114,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 200,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$202.20 million and a P/E ratio of -20.77.
Thor Explorations Company Profile (CVE:THX)
