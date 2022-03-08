Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,775,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $156.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.64. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $131.48 and a 1-year high of $156.94.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.