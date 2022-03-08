Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 803,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $86.66 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $92.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.22.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.03%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ES. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

