Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.27 Million Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,029 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,470 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1,054.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 341.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 61,460 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 19.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 56.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

