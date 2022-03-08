Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MSA Safety by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,909,000 after acquiring an additional 50,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Sidoti raised shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSA opened at $134.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.40. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $129.46 and a 52 week high of $172.31. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.26 and a beta of 0.95.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 374.48%.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

