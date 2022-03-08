Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 22,162 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.34. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.24.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

