Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Tilly’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.09. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TLYS. B. Riley lowered their target price on Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Tilly’s stock opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $533,064.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

