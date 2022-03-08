Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.12.

Tilray stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.37. Tilray has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $31.34.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $36,646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tilray by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after buying an additional 3,447,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tilray by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,112,000 after buying an additional 1,200,779 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 11,440.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,026,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 1,017,978 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,018,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

