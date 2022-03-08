TIM (NYSE:TIMB) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Critical Survey

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TIM and Frontier Communications Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 16.41% 8.98% 4.87% Frontier Communications Parent 77.29% 235.87% 31.00%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TIM and Frontier Communications Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 0 2 0 3.00 Frontier Communications Parent 1 0 5 1 2.86

TIM presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.47%. Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus price target of $37.71, suggesting a potential upside of 52.50%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than TIM.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TIM and Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $3.35 billion 1.76 $547.93 million $1.14 10.68 Frontier Communications Parent $6.41 billion 0.94 -$402.00 million N/A N/A

TIM has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Frontier Communications Parent.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.9% of TIM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats TIM on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TIM Company Profile (Get Rating)

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. The company also provides Frontier Business that offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

