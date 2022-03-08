Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Downgraded to Sector Perform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TD. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.50 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$103.27.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$97.19 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$79.57 and a 52 week high of C$109.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$102.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$93.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$177.34 billion and a PE ratio of 12.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.65%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total value of C$1,833,517.28.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.