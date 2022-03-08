Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note issued on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.73 to C$111.31 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday. Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$103.27.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$97.19 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$79.57 and a one year high of C$109.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$177.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$102.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$93.50.

In related news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total transaction of C$1,833,517.28.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

