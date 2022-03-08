Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CURV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays.

NYSE CURV opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. Torrid has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $33.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $306.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

