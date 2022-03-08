Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Update

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.
OTCMKTS TOTZF opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36. Total Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $5.87.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on TOTZF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.
