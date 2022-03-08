TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 422.44 ($5.54). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 414.50 ($5.43), with a volume of 693,244 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 476.32.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:TRY)

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

