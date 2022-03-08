Trainline (LON:TRN) PT Lowered to GBX 260

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 440 ($5.77) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.21) price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trainline from GBX 246 ($3.22) to GBX 241 ($3.16) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.24) price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trainline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 320.33 ($4.20).

Shares of LON:TRN opened at GBX 159.60 ($2.09) on Friday. Trainline has a 1 year low of GBX 147.40 ($1.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 507 ($6.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £767.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 232.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 292.86.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

