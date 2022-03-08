Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,026 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 6.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.88 on Tuesday, reaching $432.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,295. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.81 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $204.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $587.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.00.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.