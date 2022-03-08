Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 152,654 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 162,645 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 8,869 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 672,293 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $51,040,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,935,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.72. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.06 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

