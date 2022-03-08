Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 64 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.21. The company had a trading volume of 342,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,503. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $247.37 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.99.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.