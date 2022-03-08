Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Tricon Residential and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a C$20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.25.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at C$18.33 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of C$12.12 and a 52-week high of C$20.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 8.77%.

About Tricon Residential (Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.