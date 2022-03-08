Triton International Limited (TRTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Triton International has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Triton International to earn $10.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. Triton International has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $70.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day moving average is $58.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.20 million. Triton International had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triton International will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other Triton International news, Director Robert W. Alspaugh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,779. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Triton International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Triton International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Triton International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Triton International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

