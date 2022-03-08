Truist Financial Comments on FS KKR Capital Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FS KKR Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ramirez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

FSK opened at $22.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,384,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 367,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 93,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 528,206 shares in the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.