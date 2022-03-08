Truist Financial Weighs in on Arvinas, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) – Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arvinas in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee now expects that the company will earn ($1.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.74). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.76) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

ARVN stock opened at $61.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.01 and its 200-day moving average is $79.02. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. Arvinas’s revenue was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $10,304,719.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $55,563.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,615 shares of company stock valued at $20,676,141. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,961,000 after purchasing an additional 230,284 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Arvinas by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,942,000 after buying an additional 93,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arvinas by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,314,000 after buying an additional 46,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arvinas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,357,000 after buying an additional 36,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,845,000 after buying an additional 39,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

