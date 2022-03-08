TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TTEC. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.80.

TTEC stock opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.43. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.83 and a 1-year high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.66 million. TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

