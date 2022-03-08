Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 10,850 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.08% of Dillard’s worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dillard’s by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DDS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Warren A. Stephens acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,610,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $253.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.84 and a 200-day moving average of $246.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.62 and a 12 month high of $416.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $16.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.43 by $5.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 52.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 1.88%.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

