Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,519 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after buying an additional 18,003 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 84,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,077,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $48.83 and a one year high of $69.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average is $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

In other Donaldson news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $612,513. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

