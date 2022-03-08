Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 56,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.13% of SPX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in SPX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPX by 6.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPX by 3.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX by 10.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPX alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $47.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06. SPX Co. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $68.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPX (Get Rating)

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.