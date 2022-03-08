Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $2.63 Million Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of IDEX by 25.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 160,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,889 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of IDEX by 114.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,547 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of IDEX by 54.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 61.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $188.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $181.66 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.84 and its 200 day moving average is $218.78.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.09.

About IDEX (Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.